Duke Energy changes billing system: new bank draft dates & account numbers

The system transition happened over the weekend. You may see old and new bills come in, some may show a 'credit' or 'zero balance'.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's like clockwork. You pay your Duke Energy power bill on the same day every month. But this month, when your bill could be drafted out of your account at an earlier date and your account number is changing.

“We're transitioning our billing system to a new platform. We did transition the system over the weekend so these are the first days of the new system,” said Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy Spokesperson.

Duke Energy has been sending out emails and letters in the mail alerting and reminding customers that their bill auto-draft date is likely going to change and be their due date.

Duke Energy sent me this sample bill to show you what the new bill looks like-- a new account number and a new graph to give you a snapshot of your usage history from last year to this year.

ARE YOU SEEING A 'CREDIT' OR '0 BALANCE' ON YOUR BILL?

While this transition is taking place, folks are seeing other things on their bills. Viewer Dewarrena says: They are issuing a $200 credit to accounts and changing account numbers. However, Duke Energy representatives are saying it's not a credit. Can we get some answers?

“If they had a deposit with us for example, they've seen what looks like a payment refund, like we're giving them money back, but what we're doing is moving the money from their old account to their new account,” said Brooks.

Folks with payment arrangements may see they have a zero balance.

Again, that is just the transition taking place, customers who see that do in fact owe a balance.