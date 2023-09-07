Expired! The 5 things in your house you should check right now

You know medicines and your milk expire, but what about items you use daily and never think about?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Milk, medicine, your car registration—we all know those things expire. But a closer look around your house and car will reveal that many potentially lifesaving items also have expiration dates. And as Consumer Reports explains, you might not even know what they are.

#1 Smoke Alarms

Smoke alarms help protect you and your family but only for about 10 years. The sensors can degrade over time, so you should look at the manufacturer or expiration date to know when to replace them.

#2 Fire Extinguishers

The same goes for fire extinguishers. They last about 12 years because they can lose pressure. Also, they might have broken or missing parts and corrosion.

After it expires, you can’t throw an extinguisher in the trash. You should check with your local fire department, recycling center, or hazardous-waste disposal facility for guidance.

#3 Car Seats

You may be tempted to reuse a car seat or buy one used, but keep in mind they’re only good for six to 10 years to ensure that seats on the market are current with the latest safety features and standards. The materials they’re made of degrade over time, which could make them less safe.

If yours is expired, check online for trade-in programs or see if your local recycling center will accept it.

#4 Bike Helmets

Just like car seats, the components that makeup bike helmets can degrade over time. CR’s experts recommend that you replace your bike helmet every five years.

CR reminds us that any bike helmet that’s in a crash should be replaced and that any car seat that’s in a moderate or severe crash also needs to be replaced. You can check NHTSA.gov for details.

#5 Sunscreen