Facing eviction after COVID-19? Here's what you need to know

Between the state and federal eviction moratoriums and various legal options, you may be able to find the help you need to stay in your home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Federal and state evictions moratoriums expire on January 31, 2021. North Carolina's Executive Order halts evictions for nonpayment of rent. Governor Roy Cooper said it was passed to help people stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus.

Read Executive Order 184.

Read a Frequently Asked Questions document about the evictions moratorium.

This Order protects individuals who qualify under the CDC Order, including those who:

• Have used their best efforts to obtain government assistance for housing;

• Are unable to pay their full rent due to a substantial loss in income;

• Are making their best efforts to make timely partial payments of rent;

• Would become homeless or have to move into a shared living space if evicted; and

• Meet one of the following financial requirements:

o Individuals who earns $99,000 or less, or joint filers who earn $198,000 or less,

o Individuals who received a stimulus check, or

o An individual who was not required to report any income to the IRS in 2019.

Applicants eligible for the North Carolina Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program are also specifically protected from eviction under this Order

Today Gov. Cooper issued an Executive Order extending North Carolina’s evictions moratorium through January 31, 2021. This Order will help families stay in their homes so we can slow the spread of this virus.https://t.co/o1GSAP5mRj pic.twitter.com/7Pi0ubsx43 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 30, 2020

In North Carolina, an estimated 485,000 adults in rental housing reported that they are not caught up on rent and nearly three million adults reported difficulty in covering usual household expenses, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

If you're one of those impacted, Issac Sturgill from Legal Aid NC joined 2WTK today to answer your questions.

NEED HELP?

Legal Aid of NC is able to help you navigate the document and dealing with your landlord. Visit their website or call their hotline at: 1-866-219-5262.

If you need rent or utility assistance, NC 211 can help by referring you to agencies that help with both food and other resources.

Additional Local Rent and Utility Assistance Programs

Below are local government programs that provide rent and utility assistance. The NC 211 Resource database may have a local program that can help you. You could also check with local churches or community organizations to see if they have assistance available.