FACT CHECK: Senator Tillis did vote against protections for pre-existing conditions

Cal Cunningham's ad is true. Senator Thom Tillis has his own bill for pre-existing conditions, but Politifact says it "falls short."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Washington Republicans voted to take away protections for families with pre-existing conditions."



Challenger Cal Cunningham's ad says Senator Thom Tillis voted "against protections for pre-existing conditions."



In 2017, Thom Tillis did vote three times to overturn the Affordable Care Act which says "health insurance companies can't refuse to cover you or charge you more just because you have a pre-existing condition"

But Senator Tillis's campaign says that's not the whole story.

"Senator Tillis has been clear since his 2014 campaign that he supports coverage for those with pre-existing conditions and that he wants to replace Obamacare with a health care law that retains that critical provision, lowers costs and expands choice. Senator Tillis has even taken steps to ensure that patients with pre-existing conditions maintain protections regardless of Obamacare's future in the courts by introducing the Protect Act,” said Tillis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo

Senator Tillis has said that he doesn't like the Affordable Care Act overall instead he introduced his own bill to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions called the Protect Act.



Politifact found Tillis's bill quote "falls short." Saying it protects you from being denied coverage but "is riddled with loopholes that would continue to permit discriminatory rating practices." That means under Tillis's plan people with pre-existing conditions could still be charged more.



So Cal Cuningham's ad is telling the truth when it says Senator Tillis voted against protections for pre-existing conditions.

