File taxes for free: The IRS has several choices of software to help guide you

You CAN pay to use tax software, but why?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April 15, we all know it as Tax Day, but this year Tax Day is Monday, April 18, 2022. You have the weekend to get your taxes done. You're not alone in waiting to do them.

A Jackson Hewitt survey conducted last month found:

21% of respondents who waited to file are "too confused" about their personal tax situation



21% think they owe money

15% thought the deadline would be pushed back again.

Let's tackle all three of these.

First and foremost, Tax Day is Monday, April 18, it’s not being moved.

Now to the “owing money” part. Let’s be very clear, filing an extension will not delay your payment. You can request to file an extension by using Form 4868 and you find it right on the IRS website.



The extension gives you until October 17, 2022, to get all your paperwork together and file. The extension does not cover your payment. The estimated tax payment you owe is still due on April 18.



Taxes can be complicated and confusing. There are a lot of numbers and boxes to fill in.

“Child credit, dependent care credit, earned income credit, education credits - those are all big, all complicated, all very pro-taxpayer, but they're not automatic-check a box and get a big check," said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt