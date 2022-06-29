Fireworks: What's legal & illegal in NC

Even though sparklers are legal, they burn at 2,000°.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ooooh! Aahhh!

We all love the fireworks, but let me stop the show for a minute and make sure you know what is legal and what isn't in North Carolina.

LEGAL: Sparklers, glow worms or snakes, smoke bombs, and trick noisemakers

ILLEGAL: If it flies up in the air and explodes, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, mortars, etc.

“In North Carolina, the only fireworks that are legal are the ones that emit sparks. They can make noise but cannot propel into the air and they cannot explode,” said Lt. Chris Davenport, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

It's not just against the law, fireworks are dangerous.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission report shows

fireworks-related injuries are up 25% over the past 15 years.

Last year there were at least nine deaths and an estimated 11,500 emergency room visits.

“Number one, leave it to the professionals, but if you choose to do it at home, we recommend you have a hose available, a bucket of water, and a telephone to call 911,” said Thad Byrum, Assistant Fire Chief Winston Salem.

Think about this, the most common firework is a sparkler.

We hand them to our kids, but sparklers burn at 2000°.

One expert described it as handing a blow torch to a kid.

Age Requirements

Children under the age of 16 cannot legally buy or use fireworks in North Carolina.

DID YOU KNOW?

You should never put a firework in your pocket because the friction can actually ignite it!

