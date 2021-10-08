Flu shots & Freebies

Most insurance plans cover flu shots. If you don't have insurance COSTCO has flu shots for $20 & you don't have to be a member.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — FREE. It's one of those four-letter words you not only can say on TV, but everyone wants to hear about it!

FLU SHOTS ARE FREE*

Most insurance plans cover flu shots. It never hurts to double-check with your provider to make sure. If you don't have insurance, you'll want to shop around.

WHERE TO GET A FLU SHOT UNDER $20

COSTCO has some of the cheapest flu shots around. Family flu shots are $20 and it’s $46 for the senior formula. This is key, you don't have to have a membership to use the pharmacy. You can walk right in.

My coworker, and everyone's favorite Meteorologist Tim Buckley, posted this on Twitter:

Got my flu shot. Target gives you a $5 coupon instantly, so if you go there to get one, make sure you have stuff to buy.

TARGET’S $5 COUPON

With the Target deal, you get a coupon for $5 off your $20 Target purchase. The coupon is available for any vaccine visit, that includes the flu shot, Shingles, and more. Be aware, you can only use 1 coupon per customer per visit. So, if you're entire family gets the vaccine and coupon, you can't put all those $5 coupons together to buy something.

CVS $5 SHOPPING PASS

CVS Pharmacy, which by the way runs the Target pharmacies,

offers what they call a ‘shopping pass’. It's basically the coupon for $5 off any $20 purchase at CVS. It too is for any vaccine visit.

WALGREENS $5 IN WALGREENS CASH REWARDS