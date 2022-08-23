FREE workshops: Dementia & Alzheimer's caregivers

Experts will teach strategies for getting loved ones to engage in everyday tasks like taking pills, bathing, etc.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — There are a few things you just naturally know how to do from day one, like

how to breathe, how to sleep, but most everything else someone had to teach you.

For example, how to use utensils, how to ride a bike, and how to drive a car, which is why when a loved one has dementia or Alzheimer’s, you have to learn how to care for them and help them participate in life.



The Dementia Alliance of North Carolina helps educate caregivers. There are a lot of them out there with the number of North Carolinians dealing with these diseases. More than 180,000 North Carolinians are impacted by dementia.



Experts from The Dementia Alliance will be part of three free workshops next week at Randolph County Library facilities. There is one morning, one afternoon, and one evening workshop and it's open to caregivers from any area.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 -- 3 PM ARCHDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 -- 6 PM LIBERTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 -- 10 AM ASHEBORO PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Ways to get your relative to engage in activities for example if they're resisting taking medication, or resistant to take a bath, which is a daily struggle for those who have dementia or Alzheimer’s. she goes over strategies and she lets you roll play so you can learn how to do those things,” said Angi Polito, Community Navigator & Social Worker with Randolph Co. Public Library.

Along with the workshop, caregivers will be able to check out sensory boxes to take home. They are filled with items like reusable paint cards, busy boards, and dolls with shoes that can be tied and retied.

“That is the point of all of the kits, to keep their minds and hands busy so they don't feel like they're sitting there all day doing nothing,” said Polito.