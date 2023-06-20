$23 Million Google Settlement: How to claim your share

Anyone who searched Google and clicked on a result from October 2006 to September 2013 is eligible.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to know something, you Google it, right?

Well, if you used Google to search and clicked on a results link anytime between October 25, 2006, and September 30, 2013, you can get your share of a $23 million settlement.



What's your share? It's estimated at $7.70. Enough for a fancy coffee or two gallons of gas.



2 Wants To Know went through the claim process. The Google settlement page spells out why there is a settlement and what you need to do to get it.

Step #1: The registration form. You’ll click the tab on the right to start filling in the form. While it says ‘claim form’ in the info area, don't get confused, this isn't the claim form. When you complete the registration form, you’ll get a message that tells you there is a confirmation email with a code coming in your email.

Step #2: Use the code to start to 'Submit a Claim'. This form asks you for much the same info again, but then you also get to choose how you get your $7.70. The pre-paid Mastercard is the most common, but you can do Venmo, PayPal, Direct Deposit, or a check.