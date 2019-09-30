Do you own a vehicle?

If so, you'll now need to turn in your North Carolina license plate and get a new one every 7 years because of a new bill signed into law by Governor Cooper.

The change is about being able to see plates clearly.

House Bill 211 states license plates for 1968 and future years are to be completely treated with reflectorized materials designed to increase visibility and legibility at night.

The law becomes effective July 1, 2021 and applies to registration plates issued or renewed on, or after that date.

So, how much is this costing you out of pocket? Nothing. Sort of. While it costs the DMV to make new plates, you won't be paying out of pocket to get your new plate. However, the DMV will be using money from the DOT Highway Fund. Yes, that's your taxpayer dollars.

How much does it cost the DMV to replace your plate? Correction Enterprises which is made up of 2,300 inmates makes the plates. A general plate is $1.61 and a vanity/personalized or specialty plate varies but can go as high as $7.37.

Existing plates must be replaced with new registration plates if on the date of renewal, the plate is 7 or more years old, or will become 7 or more years old during the registration period.

North Carolina previously had no time parameters for replacing a license plate.

