GCS re-entry plan includes scheduled times for handwashing, deadlines for bus transportation

The re-entry plan was approved 5-4. There are thousands of details to go over.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The re-entry plan for students has a starting date of October 20, but there are thousands of details big and small as the district figures out how to phase-in in-person learning.

Guilford County School's Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jamie King, Chief Academic Officer Dr. Whitney Oakley, and Chief Operations Officer Angie Henry joined us on 2WTK to take your questions.

One of the MANY questions dealt with handwashing. The schools are actually scheduling handwashing to make sure it happens before meals, after, and at other necessary times. It seems like a small detail, but it's one of many the schools are making sure don't get lost in all the plans.

SCHOOL TRANSPORTATION REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Parents need to tell their school if they need school transportation for their child by 5 pm on October 1. The school district is asking all parents to fill out a transportation form GCS is asking parents to alert their school if they don't need transportation as well.

Why are elementary school students going back before high schoolers?

It's a common question. There are several answers to this, but the main point from GCS is younger students can't navigate the remote learning as easily as older students. The issue of parents needing help with younger children also came up. And you can't forget the Governor implemented Plan A for students K-5 only.

YOU HAVE A CHOICE! You don't have to send your student to in-person learning. You can continue to have them remotely learn.

VIRTUAL SCHOOL DEADLINE has been extended to September 28th at 5 pm.

PRE-K THROUGH ELEMENTARY

The approved plan allows all of pre-K through second grade to return to the classroom full-time on Oct. 20.

A week later, on Oct. 26, grades 3-5 would phase in full-time.

New Elementary Bell Schedule

The elementary school day will be from 7:35 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.

Social Distancing School Changes

Elementary schools are following the state's guidelines for social distancing which means using all available building spaces. In meeting that requirement, two schools including Morehead Elementary and Rankin Elementary – will temporarily house their fifth-graders at other sites.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

At the middle school level, students will return for two-days of in-person learning per week. Under the plan, half of the middle school students will attend Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half on Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesdays will be reserved for remote instruction to allow for deep cleaning of buildings between student groups. The schools will also be cleaned Friday evenings.

Sixth-grade students will begin on Oct. 20.

Seventh and eighth-graders will return on Oct. 26.

New Middle School Bell Schedule

The middle school day will be from 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

High school students will follow the same guidelines when they return on Jan. 20, according to the district.

New High School Bell Schedule