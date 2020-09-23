What we know ahead of the Guilford County Schools' reentry announcement

The Guilford County Board of Education will approve a reentry plan at a meeting Thursday at 3 p.m.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Members of the Guilford County Board of Education said they are sifting through hundreds of emails ahead of the meeting Thursday, where a reentry plan is set to be voted on.

The emails are from parents, voicing their opinions on how kids should learn for the rest of the year.

The district is recommending the board approve Plan A with a phased-in reentry.

If the board approves the plan Thursday, all of pre-K through second grade would return to the classroom full-time on October 20. Sixth grade would return just twice a week.

A week later on October 26, grades 3-5 would phase in full time. Grades 7 and 8 would come back twice a week.

High school wouldn't return until January 20.

The district has named many reasons why high school students would return later; from capacity problems at already-overpopulated GCS high schools, to guidance from the governor.

Still, some specialty high school classes might be conducted in-person soon.



"We'll work to determine the feasibility of high school students attending science lab courses, JROTC, and CTE courses during second quarter which begins October 20," Dr. Whitney Oakley stated during the September 8 Board of Education meeting.

The Board of Education meeting starts at 3 p.m. You can tune in virtually.