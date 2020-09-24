Triad pediatricians share health tips for students returning to the classroom

A return to the classroom will look different than in years past and Triad pediatricians have some tips on how to keep students healthy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More Triad school districts are heading back for in-person learning.

Masks and hand sanitizer will likely be some of the newest school supplies but Piedmont Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Lynn Klett said one of the most important things is something you can't pack-- a flu shot.

"I've seen some pretty sick looking kiddos with the flu and it worries me to see the flu on top of COVID," Klett said.

Guilford County School's decision on whether to bring elementary students back to the classroom could come as flu season begins.

"Usually flu season hits in November and so we definitely want them to have those antibodies that the flu vaccine gives you well in effect before they go back to school," said Dr. Stephanie Forrest.

Klett said the combination of flu and coronavirus concerns will make it more important than ever to keep kids home from school when they're feeling sick.

"That's one of the best ways to keep the spread down," Klett said, "whether its COVID, the flu, a standard yucky cold."

Dr. Forrest a pediatrician at Novant Health's Twin City Pediatrics. She said when it comes to coronavirus, parents need to follow the three W's as well.

"A lot of the infections we're seeing in children are actually from an older adult that's in the house, whether it's a parent or a grandparent," Forrest said.

Both said the good news is that most children don't get as sick as adults from coronavirus and masks along with social distancing can be effective against many respiratory illnesses.

"If you're comfortable with it, then I think they should go back," Klett said.

Health experts also recommend making sure students are up to date on doctor visits and vaccinations before returning. Once they're back in school, plenty of sleep and good nutrition can help ward off illness as well.