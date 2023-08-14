Heat: How it affects your pipes, HVAC system & mold growth in your home

This summer heat takes a toll on our homes. How you can keep emergencies from happening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Extreme heat is dangerous to your body, but did you know your home can suffer, too? Consumer Reports’ experts share recommendations on how to protect your house from the sun’s damaging rays.

For starters, don’t take your HVAC system for granted. It’s probably overtaxed from the constant high heat, which can lead to pricey repairs. A simple DIY fix is to schedule regular professional maintenance and then regularly replace the air filters. A dirty air filter is one of the most common reasons for an HVAC system failure. A dirty air filter makes your fan motor work harder and consumes more energy, and it allows heating and cooling coils to be caked with dirt.

And it’s not just the heat: Climate change is making storms more frequent and destructive, like summer storms and flooding.

"Homeowners' insurance generally doesn’t cover water coming from outside your house, so it’s a good idea to supplement your insurance with a flood policy," said Paul Hope of Consumer Reports.

But even without a flood, extreme heat can create water damage in other ways, specifically with your plumbing. Metal pipes can expand and contract, and, over time, leak. You should inspect your plumbing routinely or have a plumber do it on a regular basis. You should also consider installing a leak detector.

"They’re a little bit expensive upfront but they can save you tons of money in the long run," said Hope.

Consumer Reports recommends the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff System 900-001 for $500. 2WTK looked at CR's list of leak detectors. Getting four out of five stars was a much more affordable item, the Guardian by Elexa Leak Prevention System GVD3 is $75.