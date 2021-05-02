'I paid down $50,000 in debt'

Ja'Net Adams paid down $50,000 in debt and became an expert in debt and money. Ask her your questions 336-379-5775.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus may seem like it has put everything in life on hold, but there are some things that can't wait.



Bills, credit ratings, spending, and saving all still goes on. To help you with that, Ja’Net Adams from Debt Sucks University is answering your credit, debit, and finances questions. Text your questions to 336-379-5775.

Ja’Net Adams was once $50,000 in debt. She paid it off and began a financial journey that now has her sharing her story and helping others to get debt free or manage their debt better.

Adams who wrote the book The Money Attractor shares three areas to focus on regarding your children and money.

1. Limited Knowledge:

"Your children don't know what they don't know. Since they have limited knowledge of the world you don't have to go overboard with spending a lot of money to take them to a faraway island. I almost made this mistake this past weekend, but it was a quick trip to the mountains that could have cost me $600 over three days. There were no hotels so instead, I took my eight-year-old to an aquarium which only cost $40. She had a blast and said it was the best day ever," Adams said.

2. Give Them Control:

"Have you ever planned all of these activities for your children and when everything is over the look on their face is blah? That is because more than likely you planned activities that you wanted to do and thought they would enjoy too instead of asking their opinion. Next time let your child plan the day and the activities. This will help with their planning and decision skills. As a bonus they will be extremely happy after everything is over because they planned it," added Adams.

3. They Just Want You