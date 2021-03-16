Don't buy a COVID vaccine, it's free.

It's a scam. Really. The vaccine is free. The sign-up is free. Don't buy a 'COVID vaccine'.

I got my COVID vaccine on Monday morning. I spent less than an hour from the time I got to the mass vaccination site to when I walked out.

Some folks have been online or on the phone longer trying to get an appointment! Scammers know folks are frustrated.



“Some person on social media is texting you or someone is offering you to buy a vaccine, it's a scam. If you're on an online pharmacy and they're offering you a vaccine to buy it's a scam. If someone offers to buy a vaccine through bitcoin, it's a scam. Basically, do not buy a vaccine online,” said Yoav Keren, Brandshield Founder & CEO.

Just in case you missed it, you should never buy a vaccine. It's a scam.

The vaccine is free. Signing up for the vaccine is free. If anyone asks you for money or personal info like banking or social security number, it's fake.

My email box has been flooded with fake emails claiming to be from Pfizer. The emails claim they’re interested in research or a survey. Our tech expert says this is how scammers are trying to get into business computer systems.

“They are directed at people at companies. The hope is someone clicks something and they can get information or put malware on devices and infiltrate the systems,” said Keren.

Scammers have all day to dream up the next new way to get your information and eventually your money. Don't let them win.

IF YOU NEED A VACCINE APPOINTMENT:

The Guilford County Health Department will open new COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those in Group 4 on Monday, March 22, 2021 – a couple of days earlier than when the group’s eligibility takes effect across North Carolina. Phone lines will open at 8 a.m. Monday. Registration will be available for anyone in Groups 1-4.

You can register online at healthyguilford.com or by calling 336-641-7944.

These shots will be given at the Greensboro Coliseum, Mount Zion Baptist Church, or the High Point Community Center. Walk-ins are not accepted. You’ll need to make an appointment.

FEMA CLINIC IN GREENSBORO

Click here for the Greensboro FEMA clinic. For more information on the FEMA clinic, click here.

Wake Forest Baptist Health:

Patients age 65 and older can schedule a vaccine appointment through myWakeHealth.

You can also call 336-70-COVID.

Novant Health:

Adults age 65 and older can register online for the vaccine.

Learn when you can get the vaccine and pre-register for an appointment.

HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

Alamance County Health Department:

Call 336-290-0650. Phone lines will be open when vaccine appointments are available.

Get more information on the health department's website.

Find out more: Alamance County Health Department Facebook updates

Forsyth County Health Department:

Call the health department at 336-618-6174.

Call Forsyth County's COVID-19 helpline at 336-582-0800.

Schedule a vaccine appointment online.

Guilford County Health Department:

Call 336-641-7944 and select option 2.

Schedule an appointment online.

Text GC19 to 888777 to subscribe for text updates on vaccine appointments.

Visit www.healthyguilford.com for more.

Follow GCDPH's social media platforms.

Other Piedmont Triad health departments:

PHARMACIES

Right now, Walgreens is the only major pharmacy offering limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments in North Carolina. We will add to this list as more providers make appointments available.

Walgreens: