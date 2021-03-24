What to do with the IRS letter about your stimulus payment

These letters, dated in March, are for the second stimulus payment. Keep the letter for your tax records.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As millions of Stimulus #3 payments are hitting people’s accounts today, millions more are still waiting. If you didn't get direct deposit in your account for the second wave of payments on March 24, 2021, be on the lookout for a mailed check or debit card.



The easiest way to check on when your stimulus payment will come and in what form is by going to the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.

The IRS confirms:

We'll send the third payments each week to eligible individuals as we continue to process returns.



So, stimulus paydays are going to be every week. Good news for those of you waiting. There's even an explainer on the site about what your payment status means.

WHY AM I GETTING THIS STIMULUS LETTER?



Folks are getting letters in the mail telling them they got $600 in stimulus money. This round of stimulus payments is $1,400. What gives?

The letter is dated March 12, 2021, but it is a record of your SECOND stimulus payment, not the third. It gives you the amount and how the EIP2 payment was issued.

Why is the IRS sending the letter out so late? Well, they have been busy with three stimulus payments, taxes, and of course, COVID. No matter why you'll need to keep this for your taxes next year and you should expect a letter similar to this to follow up your third stimulus payment.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE DIRECT DEPOSIT IS SENT TO A CLOSED OR WRONG BANK ACCOUNT?

The IRS says: The payment will be reissued by mail to the address on file with the IRS.

WHERE’S MY PAYMENT? WHO CAN I CALL?

Maybe you’re thinking you’re going to get someone on the phone who can tell you why the deposit was sent to the wrong address, why you’re getting a debit card versus a direct deposit.

The IRS says: Contacting either financial institutions or the IRS on payment timing will not speed up their arrival.