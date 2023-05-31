The top 3 battery-powered lawn mowers

Consumer Reports is seeing more battery-powered mowers coming on the market at a lower price.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Consumer Reports lawn mower experts escape the cold Northeast winters for sunny Florida, heading down while some people are still digging themselves out from the snow.

"Every mower goes through a series of tests, from how evenly the grass is trimmed to how easy the mowers are to operate. Testers use the mowers in all the cutting modes–side discharge, bagging, and mulching–to see how well they work and to make sure you’re getting what you pay for, whether it’s a traditional gas-powered mower or newer battery-powered mower," said Misha Kollantai of Consumer Reports.

CR is seeing more battery-powered mowers coming on the market at a lower price but managing to compete in performance with some of the higher-priced ones.

Is it worth the money to buy a battery-operated mower? Consumer Reports has an interactive way for you to measure how long it takes to mow your lawn, the price point of the mower, the price point of gas, and when you would break even.

THREE PICKS AT DIFFERENT PRICE POINTS

The Greenworks MO80L421 self-propelled battery mower for $749 earns top scores for evenness, mulching, and handling.

You’ll lose some bagging performance but save hundreds with the Green Machine GMSM6200 self-propelled battery mower for $449, which also offers very good mulching.

If you’ve got a smaller lawn or aren’t as concerned with recharge times, consider the Skil PM4910-10 battery push mower for $249, which delivers excellent cutting performance and mulching.

WHY YOU SHOULD MULCH YOUR YARD

A final tip: CR says unless you need to bag your clippings, mulching is actually better for your lawn because the clippings deliver nutrients, which means you can use less fertilizer and save water, too. Plus, you won’t have to dispose of all those clippings.