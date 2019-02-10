GREENSBORO, N.C. — There’s a holiday for EVERYTHING. So, it’s no surprise Duke Energy is getting into it by taking part of Energy Efficient Day, October 2nd.

Before you say, this doesn't affect my life, I can assure you it does because it affects your wallet.

Duke Energy customers can get free light bulbs. Yup, free! The last time I got them was this time last year-- 12 free LED's. That saved me money on my purchase and when I use them too!

After you get your freebies, you can get major discounts. For instance, you can get a Phillips 3-Way light for $5.49. That's three dollars off retail. Want modern looking bulbs or candle-like bulbs or maybe even globe or outside flood lights? Those are available too.

RELATED: SHOULD YOU STOP PRE-HEATING YOUR OVEN TO SAVE ENERGY?

WFMY

To start the freebie or the discount process, you need to go to the Duke Energy page. From there--> Products & Services tab at top --->Scroll until you see REWARDS ---->Click on SAVE ON ENERGY EFFICIENT PRODUCTS icon

RELATED: HOW TO SAVE MONEY DURING COLD SNAPS

RELATED: TRASH THE FOOD IN YOUR FRIDGE OR SAVE IT? HOW TO KNOW AFTER A POWER OUTAGE!