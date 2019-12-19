GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know the saying, “It takes one bad apple to spoil the whole bunch.”

Well, there's one gas station in Greensboro state inspectors visited this week after a complaint about bad gas.



Kyle, one of my News 2 co-workers made the complaint after filling up over the weekend. “I went to start my truck, it did not start. I waited for a good 15 to 20 seconds, started it, and noticed immediately it was idling rough.”

Kyle filled up his 2004 truck on Saturday in Greensboro. This is his mobile receipt. 2WTK purposely blocked out the location until we get more info from the state.

The next day after the fill-up, Kyle took the truck in to be looked at. “Took it to Advanced Auto Parts, the check engine light came on as I was on my way, they scanned the engine and the code they were getting back from my truck was saying my fuel mixture was too lean.”

Was it bad gas for sure? We called state inspectors. Here's what we know:

An inspector went to the Greensboro gas station this week and did not find anything wrong at the station during their inspection. But, they are now processing samples taken from the visit and should know next week if the gas mixture was off.

If you feel you've put bad gas in your car, be sure to file a complaint with N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Their number is 919-733-3246. The sooner you call, the quicker they can send an inspector out to order any necessary action the station owner might need to take. You can also email the department through their website. Just click the "Contact" tab.