NC abortion laws: what it would take to see drastic changes

Right now, the Republican-led House & Senate can't override the Governor. How Mid-term elections could bring a super-majority to change that.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, nothing is changing in North Carolina when it comes to abortion laws. We have a Democratic Governor and a majority Republican House of Representatives and a majority Republican Senate.



The Governor can veto any limits that would be passed by the House and Senate, but the House and Senate could override the Governor's veto if there is a super majority. That could happen in the November mid-term elections.

“That's what Republicans are looking for, they have to pick up four seats in the House and three in the senate to get there. That's not a heavy lift, especially in a year where Democrats control the power in DC. We know the off-year, the party in power generally loses seats,” Thom Little, State Legislative Leaders Foundation.

A Governor override requires a 60% majority plus one.



That’s 31 Republicans in the senate and 73 Republicans in the house. (or it could be 30 and 72 respectively if a couple of Democrats side with Republicans)



Getting to this super majority in November isn’t a heavy lift according to Little, so then, is a change in abortion law inevitable? He says no.



“There's still probably some suburban Republicans, particularly outside of Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, that will say my district is not going to go for an abortion limitation as strict as this. So, just getting the super-majority is not the magic bullet the Republicans might think it could be,” said Little.

Here's something else to think about. This super majority might not happen because of the SCOTUS Roe v Wade decision.

“It's almost like a double-edged sword for Republicans, it may be what they want politically, but Democrats can use this to motivate their base,” said Little.