Never buy a bike helmet at a yard sale

Experts say you can't see all the impacts and damage by looking at the outside.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 'Tis the season for yard sales, garage sales, or spring sales! Whatever you call them, one man's trash is another man's treasure, except for when it comes to child car seats and bike helmets. You shouldn't buy either one used. There could be unseen damage to the products, and might not keep the next user safe.

Consumer Reports does impact testing on bike helmets. The Giro Bike helmet is one of CR’s top-rated bike helmets and is $69.95 at Amazon. This helmet aced CR’s impact tests and provides excellent ventilation.

“Retailers focus on seasonal items in April, with deals around outdoor equipment for lawn care and spring cleaning. It’s also a great time to find sales on the items that will help you enjoy the outdoors during the warmer months ahead," said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor.

Get a handle on spring cleaning with a new vacuum cleaner. This Samsung Jet Vacuum Cleaner is as low as $550 at Amazon. This cordless stick vac has a digital display that allows you to check the power level, battery life, and any maintenance issues.

After you’re done cleaning the inside, keep things tidy outside with a new lawn mower. The Ryobi mower is as low as $ 299 at The Home Depot (that's $100 off). CR says the battery-powered mower earns top marks in mulching, evenness of cut, and noise.