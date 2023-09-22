Power Outages: Making your food & phone battery last

Do you have a generator? Make sure you run through this checklist before you fire it up.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ophelia bringing in rain to NC this weekend, we could be looking at whipping winds too. Before too long we'll see snow.

Whether it's a summer or winter storm, power outages are a possibility. A few hours of no power isn't that big of a deal, but we've had outages just this summer that lasted several days.

"I had just given birth and I was breastfeeding. I had my whole freezer full of breastmilk and so I panicked," said a new mom.

She was able to save her milk bank by not opening her freezer. Consumer Reports food safety experts say a full freezer's worth of food will stay frozen for approximately 48 hours if the door remains closed.

Your unpowered refrigerator can keep food at a safe temperature—below 40° F—for about 4 hours if you don't open the door.

Some homeowners' insurance policies will cover the replacement cost of spoiled food in the case of a power outage. but keep in mind, that you need to meet your deductible, so it may or may not be worth it.

A generator may be your answer instead.

"Generators can go months or even years without being used. But keep in mind the fuel in them can go bad over time. That can clog the engine's carburetor or fuel lines and it may not start when you actually need it," said Paul Hope of Consumer Reports.

To prevent those clogged fuel lines, keep the generator's fuel tank empty, have at least 10 gallons of fresh gasoline on hand, and add a fuel stabilizer to your stored gas.

"When you're using a generator the most important thing to do is never run it inside the house or in a garage. You want it as far from the house as possible, a minimum of 20 feet, and make sure that the exhaust is directed away from windows and doors," said Hope.