Real ID: The deadline is back

Real ID's will be the main form of identification the TSA uses for airline travel in the domestic U.S.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let me refresh your memory on the Real ID. It looks like your driver's license, but with this star on it. The star is more than a decoration, it is the symbol that shows the credentials you’ve given passed a standardized ID process.

The TSA.gov info page explains:

Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.” The Act and implementing regulations establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibit federal agencies, like TSA, from accepting licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards for official purposes, such as getting through the airport security checkpoint to board a plane.

Real IDs were supposed to be required by October of 2020 and then COVID hit. The date was moved twice.



The new deadline is less than a year from now on May 3, 2023.

Every air traveler 18 and older will need this REAL ID driver's license or identification card to fly, it's the acceptable form of identification at an airport security checkpoint.

To be clear, this ID is for domestic travel. For example, if you’re in NC and you’re flying to Florida to go to Disney World, you'll need a Real ID by May 3, 2023.

You get a REAL ID from the NCDMV. You cannot renew your driver's license online and get a Real ID, it must be done in person. You will need to bring several required documents:

To apply for an N.C. REAL ID driver license or identification card, you must visit an N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles driver license office with the documents outlined below.

One document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth

(with full name) proving identity and date of birth One document (with full name and full Social Security number) confirming Social Security number

(with full name and full Social Security number) confirming Social Security number Two documents (with current physical address) proving North Carolina residency

(with current physical address) proving North Carolina residency For non-U.S. citizens, one document (with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status

(with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status If applicable, one or more documents verifying any name change

FlyfromPTI.com shared these quick facts: