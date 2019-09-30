It's a time sucker, but I don't think most of us care when we're on the couch and binge watching our favorite show.

According to How To Watch, Millennials will spend 13 years of their lives watching Netflix! Now here's the question: Do you mind if your smart TV tells Netflix or Amazon what you're watching? Or if your Roku tells on you?

According to Consumer Reports, Automatic Content Recognition or ACR, attempts to identify every show you play whether you use rabbit ears, cable, streaming devices or even DVD's.

To stop this data reporting, it will take more than just a few clicks on a privacy policy or user agreements. We've linked you to this Consumer Reports article that goes through every kind of TV and device known to man.

RELATED: ARE YOU PAYING FOR SOMETHING YOU DON'T USE?

And while I'm all about protecting your privacy, my other thought is,if Netflix knows how much you like a show, maybe they won't cancel it.