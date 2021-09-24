The Boppy Recall: unattended sleeping danger on Boppys & car seats too

While Boppy's & car seats come with warnings to not allow children to sleep attended, children can be positionally asphyxiated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the most common items found on a baby registry: The Boppy.

All my friends with kids have used them, but more than three million of them are being recalled.

The Boppy Original Newborn Lounger

The Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger

The Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Boppy Lounger

They're being recalled almost a year after the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning to not let infants sleep on products like these.

In the recall announcement, Boppy says it "Is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies…" and also said that "the lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use."

"When babies are left unattended or sleeping on these products, they may roll over or their heads may fall in a way that can block their airway and lead to suffocation,” said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter.

Both car seats and The Boppy have warnings on them to not allow a child to fall asleep unattended. A car seat on a flat surface is very different than when it's in the base. That difference can deadly.

“There's nothing about the car seat that's designed to sleep. The straps aren't tight, the child can slump down. If the straps aren't correct and if the car seat isn't at the right angle the child's air can be blocked or they can strangle themselves,” said Sharon Evans, a trauma injury prevention coordinator for Cook Children’s Hospital in 2018.

Remember, never leave a child asleep in the car seat when it is out of the base.