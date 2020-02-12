Triad family gets help from News 2 after going two months without a refrigerator

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching Doris Edwards didn't have a refrigerator to store food. The fridge she purchased late last year died and couldn't be fixed.

EDEN, N.C. — Doris Edwards couldn’t be happier with her new refrigerator. The three-door fridge checked all the boxes and looked perfect.

“I loved it, it was a nice refrigerator. I loved it, we thought it was going to last forever,” Edwards said.

The refrigerator purchased toward the end of last year only made it 10 months before it stopped working.

“They kept saying we will send someone to fix it,” Edwards said.

After multiple calls to the store and the manufacturer, a technician was sent out. Several weeks and three visits later the refrigerator was still not working. By now it had been almost six weeks without a working fridge.

“We had three small coolers in the floor to keep stuff cold,” Edwards said.

Eventually, the technician said he couldn’t fix it and that he was not going to be coming out to the home again. Not sure what to do, Edwards contacted WFMY News 2.

We reached out to the repair company, the store she purchased the refrigerator, and the manufacturer. A few days after we called, the store agreed to replace the old refrigerator with a new one.

“They called me and said I could come down and pick out a similar refrigerator,” Edwards said.

The new refrigerator is a bit of an upgrade from the old one and has two freezer compartments.

“It’s a silver Whirlpool and it’s got a slot for a pizza,” Edwards said.

The refrigerator was delivered just in time for the holidays, so Edwards had plenty of room for turkey with all the trimmings.