Triad job opportunities for February

Don't navigate a job search alone, get some help to find your next career move.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Navigating a job search can be stressful and confusing, but you don't have to do it alone.

Our 2 Wants to Know jobs and unemployment experts Chris River and Lee Howell, with Guilford Works, and Will Graham of Graham Personnel Services have helpful information they want to share with you:

What resources are available for people seeking employment?

People who are seeking employment are encouraged to take advantage of the programs and resources available through NCWorks to get connected to job opportunities and training.

• Jobseekers who register with NCWorks at NCWorks.gov can search and apply for jobs, as well as find information on education and training options, the labor market, job fairs, and free workshops.

• NCWorks Career Centers provide important employment and training services to all job seekers and offer special programs to help populations such as veterans, young adults, migrant/seasonal farmworkers, and jobseekers with criminal records.

• Services include career assessment and guidance; support for training; job search assistance; assistance with preparing resumes and cover letters; and job interview preparation.

According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of positions available across the Triad.

Greensboro: 400+ openings

Thomasville: 90+ openings

Asheboro: 200+ openings

High Point: 130+ openings

Kernersville: 30+ openings

Winston-Salem: 60+ openings

You can contact him at www.grahamjobs.com or call 336.288.9330.

Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2022?

Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out!

Check online job boards for open positions

Contact recruiters at staffing firms

Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities

Seek out government offices for help

Ask for referrals

NCWorks Career Readiness workshops

NCWorks Career Center Locations

2301 W. Meadowview Rd.

Greensboro, NC 27407

Ph. (336) 297-9444

M, T, TH 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wed. 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.