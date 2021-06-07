Two weeks away: Give or get or both! 2020 & 2021 have been crazy. Let's do something good.

I have a milestone birthday coming up, and my birthday wishes include making life better for folks in the community and you!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 2020, our world changed: Coronavirus, sickness, closed businesses, lost jobs, fear, grief, masks, no school, no events, no church, businesses shift, work from home, stimulus checks, hoarding, no travel, unemployment issues, canceled plans, missing friends, family, loneliness, eviction moratoriums, bills due, vaccines, long lines, lotteries, too many jobs open, not enough workers—and that is just SOME of it. It’s been a lot.

WFMY News 2 has been right there with you through all of it, from bringing in experts to answer your questions, taking your cases to the unemployment office, keeping you updated on changing science and guidelines, helps and resources, and celebrating the wins whether big or small.

This brings me to this, I'm about to celebrate a big birthday. Milestone birthdays deserve BIG wishes This year I am making two and I need your help in making them come true.

WISH #1 PUT FOOD ON THE TABLE

It's a one-day food drive, Tuesday, July 20 from 6 AM to 6 PM at the Harris Teeter at Friendly Shopping Center. You can donate in person or online (we’ll have that link on the 20th).

All donations go to Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC. All donations give food to folks in 18 counties from Boone to Burlington. Your donations help the entire viewing area.

WISH #2 SPREAD JOY

It’s been a tough year. Don’t we need a little joy? That's where the prize wheel comes in. Maybe you can't give, but you could sure use a pick-me-up. Everyone gets to spin the wheel. Check out the local businesses that have donated prizes. It's all while supplies last.

Businesses contributing prizes (in alphabetical order):