Will NC lawmakers change the law or will you be paying interest on your taxes?

This was a problem last year and state lawmakers changed the law. There's 10 days left for them to do that before interest begins accruing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tax Day is May 17, 2021, for federal and North Carolina state taxes.



As of right now, unless state law is changed, tax payments received after April 15, 2021, will be charged interest, accruing from April 15 until the date of payment.

Let me let that sink in.



While your taxes aren't due until May 17 in North Carolina, if you owe taxes but don't pay them by the original tax date, April 15, the state is going to charge you interest. You can read it for yourself on the NC DOR website.



“Unless the state legislature comes up with a change in the law like they did last year, the interest will be charged. This tax season is crazy, I thought last year's tax season was bad, but this one is taking the cake,” said Ryan Dodson of Liberty Tax Services.

2WTK wrote emails to all our local state lawmakers to see what they were doing about this complication.

House Majority Whip Jon Hardister responded with this statement:

We are still discussing a way forward on this. The House and Senate finance chairs are still engaged in discussions related to this and our overall tax structure.



NC Representative Cecil Brockman sent this statement:

Under the COVID-19 recovery act passed by the General Assembly in 2020, the tax interest for filing by the extended deadline was waived by the department of revenue last year. I gladly supported that bill and will support a similar measure in any COVID-related legislation this year so that hard-working North Carolinians are not penalized simply for accepting tax relief.