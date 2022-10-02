When to pop the question: most popular holidays for proposals

2 Wants to Know found out the most popular holidays and destinations that people decide to propose to their special someone.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time of year, Hollywood delivers the most 'perfect' proposals in movies and shows. It's Valentine's Day, and the person proposing has everything. Flowers, chocolates, a nice meal - things we associate with love.

That makes it not very surprising to learn Valentine's Day is the most popular holiday for proposals, according to instoremag.com and Wedding Wire.

The sites said Valentine's Day came out ahead of New Year's Day, Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and the 4th of July. Independence Day became more popular in 2020 because more people gathered during summer months because they could meet with family and friends outside safely.

A new survey found 46% of potential spouses said they loved the idea of a holiday proposal. About the same amount of people said they wanted a vacation proposal.

Travel company Kayak listed some of the best places for a proposal around the world if you're looking to do it on vacation. It includes:

Central Park in New York City

Santorini, Greece

Paris

Rome

The Northern Lights in Iceland

Several members of our team got engaged while on vacation. Stacey Spivey's husband proposed while the two took a trip to Nashville. Tanya Rivera's husband proposed when they went hiking in Sedona. He wasn't sure when he was going to pop the question, so he carried the ring around with him each day when they went on their hike.