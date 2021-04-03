2030 vision: shipping containers as shops! A downtown arena! What Greensboro will look like years from now

Downtown Greensboro Inc. held its annual meeting Thursday discussing the future revitalization of Greensboro with post-coronavirus impacts in mind.

The panel discussed the future revitalization of Greensboro with post-coronavirus impacts in mind.

The 2030 vision for the City of Greensboro was first published pre-pandemic, so collaborators had to 'course correct' to see if goals for the future were the same as they used to be.

Post COVID-19, community togetherness is the new focal point. Let's bring activity downtown. Create walkability. Connect different districts. Support entrepreneurs and small business. Retain college students. Create more jobs.

There are six innovative goals on the table:

1. THE CONTAINER HUB: On the corner of Davie and Washington Street, DGI is looking at opportunities to use underutilized space. The goal is to have a container hub to activate the street and incubate small businesses. Yes, use shipping containers and turn them into businesses! People might not be able to afford brick and mortar space but they could do this as a cheaper, or less permanent option. Ultimately this can be transformed into downtown housing and mixed use development. This is an example of near term implementation with long term ideas.

2. MIXED USE DEPOT DEVELOPMENT: Transformation of indoor space at the Gaylon Depot. You would still have hub transportation, mixed with things like eateries and bookstores surrounding it. Currently, portions of the building are largely unused. It will attract visitors as a new type of marketplace, while continuing as an active train and bus station.

3. AUTONOMOUS SHUTTLE CONNECTER: What if Greensboro had an autonomous shuttle? The vehicles would have transit stops with real time information. North Carolina A&T is already doing research on autonomous vehicles and DGI is collaborating with them. These shuttles would improve access and mobility downtown, especially for students.

4. SOUTHEND AND LOWER DOWNTOWN: Some of Greensboro’s most exciting innovations are happening in South End and Lower Downtown (LoDo). These neighborhoods are home to some of the City’s most eclectic establishments. Independently owned breweries, world-class murals, and innovative maker spaces attract visitors and talent to this area of Downtown. Across Gate City Boulevard, recent and planned investments including the Union Square Campus are bringing new energy to the Lower Downtown. A plan for new projects with exciting architectural design features and creative streetscapes would cement these areas as destinations.

5. BATTLEGROUND ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT: Battleground Avenue can become ground zero for local entertainment. South of West Smith Street, Battleground is close to several existing and emerging Downtown destinations, including the First National Bank Field, the Greenway, and the restaurants and bars of the Lower Fisher Park (LoFi) neighborhood. Battleground is a relatively narrow, low-traffic roadway with a human-scale streetscape. Cultivating a series of small, intimate indoor/outdoor entertainment venues along these blocks will create a destination street and talent showcase that is uniquely Greensboro.

6. MULTI-USE ARENA DOWNTOWN: A new Downtown Multi-Use Arena could host a wide range of events, including music, sports, conferences, and more; ensuring that there will be something for everyone in Downtown Greensboro. A modest, 3,000 – 5,000 seat venue will bring thousands of visitors to Downtown to enjoy a walkable, mixed-use environment anchored by the new arena. The arena development will include a flexible public outdoor space for gathering, dining and other events.