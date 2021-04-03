'Together Towards Tomorrow' | DGI annual summit, discussion on future of Greensboro post-COVID.

DGI presents their 2030 vision plan to revitalize the city post-pandemic. A group of panelists also give their perspective.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly a year to date that our worlds were turned upside down because of COVID-19, but things are slowly looking up.



And now the City of Greensboro is working on a plan to rebuild what the pandemic left behind.

The meeting started with an in-depth discussion with the incoming Regional President of Cone Health, UNCG Greensboro's Chancellor and the president of Wrangler and Lee brands.

DGI said they chose those speakers because business, education and health care are the core of our community.



They then laid out the Downtown Greensboro’s Strategic Vision Plan 2030.

The community actually helped to build this plan before the pandemic.



This initiative was launched pre-pandemic, and had been revamped a bit.

It's now more of a hybrid action plan with short and long term initiatives for the future of Greensboro.



DGI president Zack Matheny said a consultant spent about 30 minutes breaking down the plan.

“One thing is we look at it how to work with entrepreneurs of all ages," Matheny said. "We talk a lot about young professionals and of course we want that because we're a college town but there's entrepreneurs of all ages. So how do we tear down barriers to make businesses grow in Greensboro.”

Another aspect in the plan is to create an energetic vibe downtown.

Matheny said he’s hopeful the city will over come and move in a pore positive direction.

“The vaccines certainly helps. The more vaccines we can get the better, but also we're seeing the warm weather," Matheny said. "We've been cooped up enough. And we're seeing a lot of activity from our businesses when we have this warm weather change.”

The meeting is on zoom and is expected to run for 11 a.m. to noon.