GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a video that will warm your heart.

Stepmom Shaye Wallace was reunited with her 3-year-old daughter Ahlora Lindiment on Thursday night at the hospital, after a painstaking 30 hour search.

In the video you can hear Ahlora say 'mommy I want to go home.' Wallace thanks the public and Greensboro Police for all efforts to find her baby girl.

RELATED: Abducted Greensboro 3-Year-Old Found Safe: Police

Greensboro Police say Ahlora was abducted Wednesday night in a playground at the Claremont Courts Apartments.

Wallace said Ahlora is safe, out of the hospital, and now back home in High Point.

WFMY News 2 will be interviewing the family this afternoon, stick with us for all of our coverage.