30 missing, 98 rescued after Tropical Storm Fred brings flooding in North Carolina now under a State of Emergency

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency Wednesday following Tropical Storm Fred.

Fred has devastated some parts of North Carolina with flooding in the western part of the state. The state reports nearly a foot of rain over parts of western North Carolina during the last three days. More rain is also expected in the coming days as well.

Haywood County is the most severely impacted with historic flooding along the Pigeon River. State officials said 98 people were rescued from floodwaters in western counties. However, Haywood County estimates about 30 people are currently missing.

The North Carolina Emergency Management has deployed swift water rescue teams from across the state including from Greensboro and Winston-Salem to help with rescue efforts.