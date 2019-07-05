HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 7-year-old girl was shot twice in High Point while playing on the front porch of a home Monday night.

Police say they found the girl with two gunshot wounds to her left leg around 9:30. High Point officers responded to the call on the 800 block of East Russell Avenue.

The investigation showed the girl and some other kids were playing on the front porch when the shots were fired. The children ran inside and the girl's mother saw her leg bleeding. Police say one round grazed her ankle and the other was lodged in her upper thigh.

The girl won't need surgery as the round was caught in her thigh muscle. She was kept overnight at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for observation. The ankle wound wasn't ruled a serious injury.

The children believed someone hid in the bushes across the street and fired the shots. Officers didn't get a suspect description.

The other children weren't injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

The shooting happened hours after a deadly shooting at the Oaks at Silver Ridge apartment complex during an alleged drug deal.

