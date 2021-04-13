911 calls reveal new details in McDonald's parking lot shooting

Greensboro Police are investigating a homicide after 29-year-old Chavez Laquan Vargas was found with a bullet wound in the West Wendover McDonald's parking lot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police released three 911 calls relating to a homicide investigation after a man was found shot in a McDonald's parking lot Monday morning.

Officers said the victim is 29-year-old Chavez Laquan Vargas of Winston-Salem.

Police found Vargas near his car outside the fast food restaurant around 9 a.m. He later died at the hospital.

Police are still piecing together what led someone to shoot Vargas. 911 callers described seeing other people around Vargas' car moments before.

There were some people messing with him in his car," One caller told a dispatcher, "There was a girl and another young gentleman. They were saying something to him in his car and next thing I know, I saw them get in another car. It pulled up and they jumped in the other car and then it pulled off."

Another caller said a woman grabbed something near Vargas' car and then got into the other car.

Neither caller knew which direction the second car went.

Both callers said Vargas was bleeding. One caller said he seemed to be awake before paramedics arrived, but was unresponsive.