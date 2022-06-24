Roe v. Wade overturned | What could happen next?

With Roe v. Wade overturned, anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups are sharing what the decision could mean for the future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following the Supreme Court's opinion, Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups are sharing their thoughts about what could happen next.

Friday's opinion eliminates the constitutional protection for Americans to receive an abortion, giving the decision back to the states.

"Overturning Roe v. Wade is a monumental decision," said Dr. Bill Pincus, the president of North Carolina Right to Life. "For 50 years now, we’ve been struggling to get this overturned because we believe that it was not found in the constitution, a right to abortion and we are happy. It’s a happy day for mothers and their babies."

Dr. Pincus said N.C. Right to Life believes life begins at conception and while they are happy the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, they hope abortion eventually becomes illegal in North Carolina.

"A majority of states if you go back to abortion back in the 1800s it was illegal everywhere," said Pincus. "It was actually criminally prosecuted. We don’t advocate criminally prosecuting women. They are in a crisis pregnancy and we view them as the second victim of this act of abortion."

A Woman's Choice in Greensboro is an abortion clinic specializing in first and second-trimester abortions. Kelly Flynn, the founder, CEO, and president of the organization said she's not shocked by the decision but is still in disbelief.

"This should not be political at all. This should never have been political. We’ve managed to let five people make a decision for our nation for the rest of their lives and that’s not right. The majority of people do not want to see Roe overturned," said Flynn.

Abortion in North Carolina

Abortion is still legal in North Carolina with nine out of 100 counties in the state that have abortion clinics, including Guilford and Forsyth.

In 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 28,000 legal abortions happened in North Carolina with 18% being from out of state.

Flynn with A Woman's Choice said with North Carolina being a state where abortion is legal (up to 20 weeks), they expect to see more patients from out of state.

"We are trying to prepare how we can accommodate those patients coming from other places that will have no access," said Flynn.

It is legal to cross state lines and go to a state where abortion is legal.

"North Carolina is very likely to experience a great increase in demand of people seeking abortion services in our state," said Megan Boone, a law professor at Wake Forest University.

Flynn said this decision could lead to women making dangerous decisions and doing their own abortions.