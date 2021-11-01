x
Alamance County volunteer firefighter dies of COVID-19

Larry Lasley was hospitalized on Christmas Eve and died Saturday, Jan. 9, according to Swepsonville Fire Department's chief.

SWEPSONVILLE, N.C. — A volunteer firefighter with the Swepsonville Fire Department died Saturday due to COVID-19 complications. 

Swepsonville Fire Department said Larry Lasley lost his battle with the virus at UNC Hospital. He'd been in the hospital since December 24, according to Fire Chief Tim Allbritton. Lasley served Swepsonville and 54 East Fire Departments for 44 years. 

"We are all extremely proud to have served with such a dedicated, enthusiastic and hard-working firefighter. He would make us all laugh and smile with his stories, gestures and his good-hearted approach on life. We all knew if the pagers went off, Larry was going to get an Engine out of Station #10. He was a true cornerstone to the department and he will truly be missed!" The Swepsonville Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Allbritton said they are investigating how Lasley contracted the virus, and it's unclear if he got it while responding to a call or elsewhere. 

Credit: Swepsonville Fire Department
Larry Lasley was a volunteer firefighter in Alamance County for 44 years. He died on January 9 from COVID-19 complications.

