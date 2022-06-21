Alamance Regional Medical Center breaks ground for a new facility

Among the expansions include a new interventional lab, a new CT scanner with specialized cardiac capabilities, and a new cardiovascular lab.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Regional Medical Center broke ground on a more than $34 million project that will bring new and expanded heart services, more advanced testing and treatment, and redesigned breast care facilities.

The project will add 14,000 sq. ft. and renovate nearly 49,000 sq. ft. at the medical center. It will also move and nearly double the size of the Norville Breast Care Center, according to a release from Cone Health.

Among the expansions include a new interventional lab, a new CT scanner with specialized cardiac capabilities, and a new cardiovascular lab. According to Cone Health, the procedure lab will expand the types of advanced care performed at Alamance Regional. The new interventional lab will also be built alongside two recently modernized labs.

The Norville Breast Care Center will move from the hospital to a remodeled space in the Grandview building across from the hospital. This will increase the size of the center from 6000 sq. ft. to 14,000 sq. ft. and will add a 4" mammography unit and ultrasound room.