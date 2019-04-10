KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Amazon fulfillment center being built in Kernersville, NC, has been sold to a new company based in New York City.

The new owner, Greensboro WH LLC, purchased the 94.3-acre property from HPC-Seefried NC 1, LLC.

The deed indicated the sale was filed with the Guilford County Register of Deeds on Wednesday, October 2. WFMY News 2 has reached out to Amazon for more information about what this sale means for the fulfillment center in Kernersville.

The new facility is slated to open by 2020 and is expected to bring 1,000 new full-time jobs, according to previous reports.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Amazon Not Hiring For Kernersville Fulfillment Center Just Yet, But Here's How To Get Ahead Of The Game

RELATED: Cracker Barrel Adds to the List of Businesses Breaking Ground in Kernersville

RELATED: Cracker Barrel is Coming to Kernersville, and Bringing 175 Jobs

RELATED: Amazon Looking for 'Customer-Obsessed' People to Work at Kernersville Fulfillment Center in 2020

RELATED: Centric Brands Bringing 213 Jobs To Downtown Greensboro's Gateway Center