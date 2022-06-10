Migrant children to be housed at American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro

Children are expected to arrive at the boarding school campus in Greensboro in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The American Hebrew Academy will start housing immigrant children at the boarding school campus in July, the Board of Directors announced Friday.

The new leasing deal will give the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Children and Families’ (ACF) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) the campus for use as a transitional space.

Children waiting to be reunited with family members or other vetted sponsors in the U.S. will be housed at the school.

During their time at the Greensboro site, the federal agency will provide schooling, mental and medical services, case management, legal services and recreational opportunities.

The program will also provide unification services that facilitate timely release of the kids.

Local leaders first discussed the idea with the federal government back in May of 2021, but a decision was not announced until just now.

The school will be leased to the federal government for five years, during which the American Hebrew Academy will provide educational support.

ORR currently operates approximately 200 state-licensed facilities of this kind in 22 states.

Up to 800 people will be hired to fulfill functions and provide services at the Hebrew Academy.

Jobs will include administrators, teachers, counselors, medical care professionals and other workers to oversee the facility and meet the needs of unaccompanied children.