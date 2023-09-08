An updated timeline for mold cleanup at two ABSS elementary schools

Mold has been found in both Andrews and Newlin Elementary Schools. ABSS has hired companies for inspection and cleanup. Cleanup has begun at one of those schools.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The clock is ticking!

School starts back on Monday August 28th. The mold is expected to be cleaned up at Andrews elementary by August 20th, finger's crossed.

WFMY News 2 spoke with a specialist in the field about the probability of this timeline. CEO of Guilford Environmental says it should work, "absolutely it can, and the people that are gonna be assigned that task over there are very professional, extremely capable, I run into them in the field and they will have the resources to apply the manpower that's needed."

Sasser Restoration has been hired to tackle cleanup efforts at Andrews Elementary.

Hodges also spoke about health concerns for incoming teachers and students. ABSS says the mold found is reportedly non-toxic. Hodges says he would be "very reluctant to use the word non-toxic" because he says "most mold releases some sort of byproduct or some sort of toxin."

He had also mentioned that mold effects people differently, "what might be good for you and me, might be bad for somebody else and that's why Alamance is airing on the side of safety and they're going to treat this thing like it's a high epidemic break out because they want these kids to be safe. They want these parents to not worry about it."

Now, talking about cleanup at Newlin Elementary. As of right now, inspection is taking place by Brady Services from Greensboro. After inspection, cleanup will happen. WFMY News 2 will continue to keep you updated on that timeline.