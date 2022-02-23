Asheboro Walmart store evacuated due to heavy smoke

Stephanie Rose said she was in the self-checkout line when she heard the store's fire alarm go off.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Walmart store in Asheboro was evacuated Wednesday night. Heavy smoke could be seen from outside the store as people evacuated.

Stephanie Rose took video as people were leaving the store. She said she was in the self-checkout when she heard the fire alarms and employees yelling for everyone to get out of the store. She said some firemen were on top of the roof at the store.

A firefighter told WFMY News 2 there was no fire at the store. They said the fire was outside in a wooded area behind the store and smoke from it drifted to the store.

