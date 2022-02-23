Man charged in death of 19-year-old in Greensboro

Police said Traviante Demetrius Dave, 20, of Greensboro is charged in connection with Alan Tran’s death.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video is from a previous story on Alan Tran from July 2021.

A man is charged with first-degree murder after a man was reported missing and later found dead.

Police said Traviante Demetrius Dave, 20, of Greensboro is charged in connection with Alan Tran’s death. Tran was reported missing in July. His body was later found and his car was discovered on fire a few days prior at an apartment complex on Glendale Drive in Greensboro.

His body was discovered in the area of Lake Brandt Road and Witty Road.