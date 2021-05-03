Biker seriously injured, airlifted to hospital following hit-and-run crash in Trinity

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fuller Mill Road near Reddy Foxx Lane in Randolph County around 8:23 p.m.

TRINITY, N.C. — A biker was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Troopers said a person on a bicycle was biking north and was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling north.

The vehicle that collided with the bicycle failed to remain at the scene, troopers said.

The operator of the bicycle was seriously injured and was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (*47) or the Raleigh Communications Center at (336) 334-5500.