GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville officials will gather Tuesday at 9 a.m. to say thank you to a man credited with stopping a kidnapping inside a Greensboro restaurant back in December. WFMY News 2 will live stream the event.

The CEO of Biscuitville and other restaurant workers will honor Cody Byrd with the “Good Citizen Award.”

Cody Byrd was in the Biscuitville off West Market Street when he noticed another man acting strangely around a little girl.

The man followed the 8-year-old to the bathroom, but Byrd got in the way, talking to the man and scaring him off.

Byrd then took pictures of the suspect's car as he drove off and called 911.

Greensboro police then tracked the suspect down. They arrested 55-year-old Timothy Fry and charging him with Attempted Kidnapping and Indecent Liberties.

Greensboro police and the mother of the little girl called Byrd a hero for his quick actions.

"They thanked me for it, the detectives involved all the Greensboro Police Department," Byrd said. "The mom hugged me and said 'thank you so much you were her guardian angel.'"

