Brides who have weddings booked at the Bella Collina Mansion this weekend worry after a fire breaks out

The Bella Collina Mansion caught fire Sunday. Now, brides who have weddings booked there for the upcoming weekend worry where they will get married.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — A fire happened at a popular Triad wedding venue late Sunday night, leaving some brides who have booked their upcoming weddings there, worried.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to two brides who have planned to get married at the Bella Collina this weekend. One is getting married Saturday and the other on Sunday. Both said they still don't know if they will be able to have their special days at the mansion, but they aren’t letting this fire ruin their special day.

Planning a wedding is already stressful. You have to worry about finding the perfect dress, the right flowers, food, finalizing a guest list, and probably one of the most important is where you’re going to get married. That's according to Lindsey Fulcher, a bride set to get married this Sunday at the Bella Collina Mansion.

“We toured almost 20 venues here in the upstate of South Carolina and we have family in Virginia. So, we are trying to find a middle ground which is how we found Stokesdale and the Bella Collina Mansion," Fulcher said.

Now, imagine spending all that time finding a venue just to find out that the one you picked caught fire days before you walk down the aisle.

“My mom called me this morning and she said honey I have some bad news and I was like what is it,” said Jessica Bourgeois, a bride set to get married at the Bella Collina this Saturday.

The Bella Collina Mansion in Stokesdale caught fire Sunday night, something neither Felcher nor Bourgeois wanted to hear less than a week from their big day.

Officials said the fire was contained to one section of the mansion but that it left significant damage to that area.

“I was just a wreck honestly I was like why would this happen of course my wedding is the next wedding and what do I do,” said Bourgeois.

Fulcher explained, “when I could hear the emotion and the owner Joe’s voice I could just hear how distraught he was.”

But both brides aren’t letting this fire burn up their plan to make a memorable day.

“My fiancé Corey and I, have been able to make it kind of symbolic and say not even a fire can burn down what our day is supposed to look like and what our life will look like together,” Fulcher explained, remaining positive.

Bourgeois added, “maybe there is a reason for all of this there has to be."

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the fire and officials are still investigating the cause.

The owner told both brides they are in the process of cleaning and assessing the damage.