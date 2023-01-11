Buchanan Street closed after downed Duke Energy pole in Winston-Salem

Buchanan Street is closed between Beth Avenue and Brewer Road north.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Buchanan Street is closed due to a downed Duke Energy pole in Winston-Salem Wednesday.

The 3000 block of Buchanan Street is closed between Beth Avenue and Brewer Road north.

Electricity is still on in the area.

Duke Energy is on the scene making repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

