Man robs Burger King in Winston-Salem after forcing employees arriving to work inside the restaurant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday.
It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle.
After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a suspect forced them in the building. That's when he demanded employees to fill up a black nylon bag with the cash from the safe and two registers.
The suspect ran from the store and jumped into a light-colored sedan and sped away. No one was injured during this incident.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.