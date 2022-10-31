Man robs Burger King in Winston-Salem after forcing employees arriving to work inside the restaurant

Police said as employees were arriving to work, a man forced them in the restaurant and demanded money from the safe and two registers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday.

It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle.

After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a suspect forced them in the building. That's when he demanded employees to fill up a black nylon bag with the cash from the safe and two registers.

The suspect ran from the store and jumped into a light-colored sedan and sped away. No one was injured during this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.